Lethbridge Police Headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter

Suspect in southern Alberta child sex assault, physical assault case retains lawyer

Child’s mother is charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life

A man in southern Alberta accused of physically and sexually assaulting his infant daughter has retained a lawyer.

The 52-year-old suspect is charged with aggravated assault, sexual assault, sexual interference and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

The man’s 31-year-old wife, who is the child’s mother, is charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

The man is to be back in court in Lethbridge, Alta., on Feb. 24 for a bail hearing, while his wife is due to appear Feb. 10.

Lethbridge police say they were called to a home last month to check on the welfare of the infant after receiving information she was being abused and found her in medical distress.

Her injuries were found to be extensive and police have said an investigation determined the baby was assaulted multiple times in her first six weeks of life.

