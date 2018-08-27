Suspect robs Leduc liquor store with cattle prod, gun

Leduc RCMP investigate armed robbery Aug. 26

Leduc RCMP are investigating a frightening armed robbery in the city that involved weapons pointed at an employee.

According to a press release from Leduc RCMP investigator Cst. Mark Bovaird, “Leduc RCMP are investigating an armed robbery which occurred on August 26 at the Mico’s Liquor Store located on 50th Ave. Public assistance is being sought in identifying the suspect involved.

“At 10:30 p.m., RCMP were dispatched to the armed robbery.

“A black male, dressed in all black with a balaclava and hood, allegedly waved a cattle prod and a pistol at a store employee demanding the money in the till. The suspect took the cash at the till and fled the scene on foot east on 50th Avenue. “

If you have information about this investigation, please call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

