(Black Press file photo)

Suspect vehicle found in flames after shots allegedly fired in Louis Bull Nation

Ermineskin residents under shelter in place while police searched for suspect vehicle

Ermineskin Cree Nation, one of the four Nations of Maskwacis, was under a shelter in place for a couple of hours as the Maskwacis RCMP searched for a possibly armed suspect on Sept. 3.

At about 7:22 p.m., Maskwacis RCMP received a report of shots being fired at a residence on Louis Bull First Nation, according to RCMP public information officer Cpl. Troy Savinkoff.

Members responding to the incident obtained details of a possible suspect vehicle — a maroon-coloured GMC Envoy with dark tinted windows — and began making patrols. Details of the suspect vehicle were also sent out to neighbouring detachments.

Officers from the Wetaskiwin detachment located a vehicle that fit the description of the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, however, the driver of the vehicle fled and the vehicle last seen entering the Ermineskin area.

Officers contained the area and issued a shelter in place to local residents at 7:53 p.m.

The Maskwacis RCMP lifted the shelter in place at 9:47 p.m., stating in the release the suspect vehicle hadn’t been located, however, it was deemed no longer in the area and there was no longer a threat to public safety.

According to Savinkoff, the vehicle was ultimately located in Ermineskin, and was on fire. Fire responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from Wetaskiwin at some earlier time.

No injuries were reported in relation to the incident and RCMP continue to investigate.

