Suspect wanted in Maskwacis kidnapping attempt

Girl on Ermineskin Cree Nation managed to flee after attempt to pull her into a vehicle

A late night report of an attempted kidnapping has Maskwacis RCMP searching for a suspect and a vehicle.

Around 11 p.m. on Aug. 10, officers with the Maskwacis RCMP Community Response Unit (CRU) responded to a report of a teenage girl being assaulted by a man who tried to pull her into a vehicle just off Highway 2A.

The man pulled over and offered a ride to the girl, who was making her way to a nearby residence. When she refused, the man got physical and attempted to get her into the vehicle. Fortunately, the girl was able to get free and fled to a residence.

The suspect is described as a tall and skinny built light-skinned, possibly Caucasian, man that is about 40 to 45 years-old with short dark hair, large dark eyes with greying eyebrows and stubble. The man also has a distinctive mole on his right cheek and, at the time, was wearing a grey sweater and black jogging pants with well-worn shoes.

The vehicle the suspect was driving is described as a newer model four-door white/silver Chevrolet car with tinted back windows, a rear spoiler and Pendleton-type blankets on the seats.

Anyone with information about this incident are urgent requested to contact the Maskwacis RCMP detachment at (780) 585-3767 or the nearest police department.

For those wanting to remain anonymous, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go online to www.P3Tips.com or use the P3 Tips mobile app.

Previous story
Family fun at the Ellis Bird Farm’s annual Bug Jamboree
Next story
Human remains found in Manitoba not connected to B.C. fugitives: RCMP

Just Posted

Family fun at the Ellis Bird Farm’s annual Bug Jamboree

It’s been a full summer of programming, events at the popular site

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Fire Department lends a hand for Miracle Treat Day

Miracle Treat Day was Aug. 8 at Dairy Queen

Sylvan Lake Library transforms into bat box workshop

A bat box build and info session was held Aug. 7 raised awareness to bat conservation and importance

Tips to reduce vehicle-related theft, RCMP

RCMP give a few tips on how to reduce the chance of theft during the summer

Boat Launches and Marine Stewardship on Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake Watershed Stewardship Society submits a weekly column about the lake

Calls to eat more plants, less meat also in line with Canada’s food guide: McKenna

In some Canadian provinces, the methane produced by livestock is a significant source of greenhouse gases

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Suspect wanted in Maskwacis kidnapping attempt

Girl on Ermineskin Cree Nation managed to flee after attempt to pull her into a vehicle

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

Syrians gradually integrating into Canadian society, latest report finds

Pledge to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees became a hallmark promise from the Liberals in 2015

Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in jail cell: officials

Epstein, 66, had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and was facing up to 45 years in prison

Camper hurt in ‘very rare’ wolf attack in Banff National Park

Animal euthanized after it attacked a tent at the Ramparts Creek campground

Maskwacis RCMP report computers, safe stolen from school

Maskwacis RCMP investigating break and enter to school

B.C. man detained in Syria last year freed after Lebanese mediation

Kristian Lee Baxter thanked the Lebanese government in a televised news conference in Beirut

Most Read