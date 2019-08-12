Suspect wanted in Maskwacis kidnapping attempt

Girl on Ermineskin Cree Nation managed to flee after attempt to pull her into a vehicle

A late night report of an attempted kidnapping has Maskwacis RCMP searching for a suspect and a vehicle.

Around 11 p.m. on Aug. 10, officers with the Maskwacis RCMP Community Response Unit (CRU) responded to a report of a teenage girl being assaulted by a man who tried to pull her into a vehicle just off Highway 2A.

The man pulled over and offered a ride to the girl, who was making her way to a nearby residence. When she refused, the man got physical and attempted to get her into the vehicle. Fortunately, the girl was able to get free and fled to a residence.

The suspect is described as a tall and skinny built light-skinned, possibly Caucasian, man that is about 40 to 45 years-old with short dark hair, large dark eyes with greying eyebrows and stubble. The man also has a distinctive mole on his right cheek and, at the time, was wearing a grey sweater and black jogging pants with well-worn shoes.

The vehicle the suspect was driving is described as a newer model four-door white/silver Chevrolet car with tinted back windows, a rear spoiler and Pendleton-type blankets on the seats.

Anyone with information about this incident are urgent requested to contact the Maskwacis RCMP detachment at (780) 585-3767 or the nearest police department.

For those wanting to remain anonymous, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go online to www.P3Tips.com or use the P3 Tips mobile app.