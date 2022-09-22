Suspects arrested after alleged armed robbery in Rocky Mountain House

Rocky Mountain House RCMP arrested two individuals from Red Deer following an alleged armed robbery earlier this week.

On Tuesday, police were called to a retail business on the 5200 block of 48 Street, where there was a reported armed robbery involving a firearm.

RCMP said officers were told an employee confronted a man who was “blatantly attempting” to steal items from the store. When confronted, the suspect pulled a firearm from his waistband and pointed it at the employee, according to a news release issued by police on Thursday.

The suspect then ran from the store, accompanied by a woman who had entered the store with him. Upon reviewing surveillance, RCMP identified both suspects, as they were known to the police.

With the assistance of Rocky Mountain House residents and the assistance of an RCMP Police Service Dog, police were able to track the suspects where they were subsequently arrested.

Followup investigation by officers of the Rocky Mountain House detachment led police to be able to track the suspects path after they had departed the store and recover clothing worn at the time of the offence and the firearm used in the robbery.

“This is a great example of the dedication, teamwork and efforts of the detachment members, and the Police Service Dog unit, who responded to this crime and quickly had the suspects in custody with the involved firearm located and taken off the streets,” said Staff Sgt. Carl Dinsdale, Rocky Mountain House RCMP detachment commander.

“It also highlights the importance of citizens being willing to assist the police with vital information when investigating any crime.”

A 28-year-old Red Deer man is charged with robbery with a firearm, three counts of firearm offences, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He has been released on cash bail and is set to appear in Rocky Mountain House Provincial Court on Oct. 5.

A 23-year-old woman is charged with theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property and failing to comply with release conditions.

She too was released on cash bail and is set to appear in Rocky Mountain House Provincial Court on Sept. 28.

Anyone with further information about this or any other crime is asked to contact the Rocky Mountain House Detachment of the RCMP at 403-845-2882. Alternatively, residents can call Alberta Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.



