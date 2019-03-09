Suspects break into Winfield bank with picker truck and steal safe

Two men used the stolen picker truck to make off with the safe

Two men broke into a Winfield bank using a stolen picker truck and stole the bank’s safe.

RCMP say the Alberta Treasury Branch was broken into on March 8 at about 3:30 a.m.

“The suspects gained access to the bank using a stolen picker truck to break through the front wall.”

The two men then used the picker truck to pull the safe out of the wall, which caused extensive damage to the bank.

“The suspects made off with the safe and it’s contents which included Canadian Currency.”

Police are looking for a dark coloured GMC pick up as a getaway vehicle.

This matter is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

If you have information about the incident call your local Police Detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.