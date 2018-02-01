Suspects shoot at rural gate in Ponoka County

Police say shot gun shells found alongside the gate, plus other rural crime files

Reports of a wooden gate being shot at in Ponoka County has police investigating.

The incident occurred on Township Road 442 and Range Road 251. Police say shot gun shells were found everywhere. The complainant believes it occurred recently as there was no snow covering the shells. There was no surveillance, no suspects and no witnesses.

Recovered stolen vehicle

Police recovered a stolen vehicle after reports of suspicious activity.

The report came in of a white Dodge Ram and a white Ford F350 parked on a lease site around Secondary Highway 792 and Highway 53. There were two sleeping occupants in the vehicles.

Immediate patrols were made and a man and woman were found sleeping in the Ford.

Upon further investigation it was determined the Dodge was reported stolen out of Beiseker and the Ford reported stolen out of Three Hills.

Both individuals are facing three counts of charges of possession of stolen property, plus additional charges including breaching their conditions associated with other charges currently before the courts.

The purpose of this message is to make residents aware of potential suspicious activity in their area. Please be aware of your surroundings and report suspicious vehicles and or people immediately. RCMP complaint line 403-783-4471.

