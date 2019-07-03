Suspects wanted in Maskwacis shooting

RCMP need help to ID suspects, victim in stable condition

Police are on the search for suspects following a shooting on the Samson Cree Nation.

On July 2 around 5 p.m., Maskwacis RCMP’s Community Response Unit (CRU) responded to a report of shots being fired within the townsite.

Witnesses at the scene took the victim to the Maskwacis ambulance station with a gunshot wound and was later transported to hospital in Edmonton via STARS. The victim is reported to be in stable condition.

Police are now hoping to get the assistance of the public to identify the suspects that were involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects are requested to contact the Maskwacis RCMP at (780) 585-4600 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).