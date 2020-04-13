Suspicious death near Maskwacis

Man found just east of Hwy. 2A lying on a road

Alberta RCMP’s major crimes unit is investigating after a man was found dead on a road near Maskwacis on the weekend.

Officers from Maskwacis RCMP were called to the scene on Herman-Minde Road, east of Hwy. 2A, shorly after 8 a.m. on April 12, following a report of an unresponsive man lying on the road.

Officers quickly determined the man was deceased and that the circumstances appeared to be suspicious. The scene was then secured and members of the major crimes unit were called.

Members from major crimes, the forensic identification section and the Maskwacis general investigation section are continuing the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton.

The RCMP will provide updates when more information becomes available.

