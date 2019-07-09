Swoop. (WestJet)

Swoop hit by ongoing wave of flight cancellations as passengers vent frustration

The issue was caused by ‘unscheduled maintenance’

Hundreds of Swoop passengers are scrambling after the ultra-low-cost airline cancelled or delayed 23 flights over the past four days.

Swoop says the wave of cancellations, which affected flights between July 5 and July 10, was caused by “unscheduled maintenance.”

Frustrated travellers took to Twitter, complaining that the airline rebooked them on Swoop flights up to five days later and that its customer care centre was closed over the weekend.

Swoop policy requires the low-cost subsidiary of WestJet Airlines to reroute passengers on other airlines if it cannot rebook them on its own flights “within a reasonable amount of time.”

The policy applies to events “within Swoop’s control,” which the maintenance issues were, according to spokeswoman Karen McIsaac.

McIsaac says the company apologizes for the inconvenience caused by the cancellations, which disrupted flights between Canadian cities and between Canada and vacation destinations in Florida.

The Canadian Press

Most Read