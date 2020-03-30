Sylvan Lake adopts new pedestrian crossing control policy

The new policy replaces an old one which used out dated standards

Sylvan Lake Town Council recently approved the adoption of a new Pedestrian Crossing Control Policy.

This new policy replaces the Pedestrian Crossing Assistance Signals Policy, which council reminded last September because out-of-date standards were used.

The Pedestrian Crossing Control Police includes the use of Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacons (RRFB) as well as enhanced roadway markings, the school and playground area review and the installation of curb extensions where appropriate, according to the package presented to Town Council.

“This proposed policy is an important component of the pedestrian safety initiative,” the report reads.

This policy helps to establish the type of pedestrian crossing control is needed at any given crossing.

“The criteria for installing a pedestrian crossing control is based upon engineering analysis and sound judgment using all available information.”

When deciding what crossing control is needed, various factors are taken into consideration.

The Town will look at traffic or pedestrian volumes and characteristics, speed limit of roadway road classification and number of lanes, collision history, roadway configuration or lighting and crosswalk location.

“The proposed policy takes a proactive approach in which it requires that all pedestrian crossings in Sylvan Lake to be evaluated annually to determine the level of control that is required…” the report says.

Most pedestrian crossings will receive no control, either crosswalk or signage. The report says this is “typical” for roadways that see less than 1,500 vehicles each day.

The report continued to say it is possible to see RRFBs installed in each school area, even if the area does not meet the criteria for that type of crossing control.

“All 352 marked crosswalks in Sylvan Lake already are installed to a minimum [ground mounted system] standard. The proposed policy will identify pedestrian crossings requiring an upgrade from [ground mounted to enhanced ground mounted system] or RRFB.”

Last fall, three RRFBs were installed at three locations in town: 50 Street at C.P. Trail pedestrian crossing; 47 Avenue at 48 Street and 45 Avenue at C.P. Trail pedestrian crossing.

Two more sets of RRFB signals were included in the 2020 Budget, and an additional two sets are planned to be installed each year for the “foreseeable future.”