Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service closed until 3 p.m.

The Sylvan Lake Advance Ambulatory Care Service (SLAACS) will be closed today until 3 p.m. due to a gap in physician coverage.

The necessary closure is a temporary measure taken as a last resort after options for securing alternative coverage have been done as the service can’t operate without an onsite physician.

Individuals arriving at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre to receive care at the Advanced Ambulatory Care Service during the closure will be redirected to other available care options. The options include returning when the service resumes, booking an appointment with a family doctor or calling Health Link at 811 for medical information and advice.

People will also be able to access medical care for urgent health concerns in the facilities in nearby communities including Innisfail, Red Deer and Rocky Mountain House.

Physician recruitment efforts in Sylvan Lake to support SLAACS are still being done by Alberta Health Services with four new physicians being hired for the community already.

The SLAACS will be available beginning at 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. today with normal hours of operation from 7:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. resuming tomorrow.

