Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service will be closed at 2 p.m. on March 20 with operating hours resuming as normal March 21. (Advocate file photo)

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service closing early

SLAACS will be closing at 2 p.m. with operating hours returning to normal March 21

The Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (SLAACS) will be closing at 2 p.m. March 20 because of a gap in physician coverage.

SLAACS offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent but non-life-threatening conditions including minor cuts, minor burns, muscle and joint strains, bone fractures and fevers in young children.

The necessary closure is a last resort temporary measure taken after options for securing alternative physican coverage have been done since the service can’t operate without an onsite physician.

Individuals arriving at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre during the closure will be redirected to other available care options depending on the persons condition. Options include returning when service resumes tomorrow, booking an appointment with a family doctor or calling Health Link at 8-1-1 for medical information and advice.

Medical care for urgent health concerns can also be accessed from facilities in nerby communities including Innisfail, Rocky Mountain House and Red Deer.

In case of an emergency people should call 9-1-1.

Normal hours of operation from 7:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. will resume Tuesday March 21.

