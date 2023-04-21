Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service Closing Early

The service will be closing at 2 p.m. and returning to normal hours of operation on April 22

Due to a gap in physician coverage the Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (SLAACS) will be closing at 2 p.m. today.

The closure is a last resort temporary measure taken after options to try to get alternative physician coverage have been done as the service cannot run without a physician onsite.

People arriving at the Advanced Ambulatory Care Service will be redirected to other available care options which include returning when the service resumes, booking an appointment with a family doctor, calling 8-1-1 for medical information and individuals can also access medical care for urgent health concerns from facilities in nearby communities.

People requiring emergency medical care should call 9-1-1.

The SLAACS offers diagnosis and treatment for non-life-threatening urgent conditions. Examples include minor cuts or burns, muscle and joint strains, bone fractures and fever in young children.

The service is expected to return to regular operation hours on April 22.

