Sylvan Lake advanced ambulatory care service closing early

Due to unexpected gaps in physician coverage, the Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (SLAACS) will be closing one hour early today, at 9 p.m., due to a gap in physician coverage.

Normal business hours of 7:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. will resume March 7.

This temporary closure is necessary as the Service cannot operate without a physician onsite.

Patients arriving at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre to receive care at the Advanced Ambulatory Care Service during the temporary closure will be redirected to other available care options as appropriate to their needs.

These options include returning when the service resumes, booking an appointment with a family doctor, or calling Health Link at 811 for medical information and advice.

Patients can also access medical care for urgent health concerns from facilities in nearby communities, including Innisfail, Rocky Mountain House and Red Deer.

SLAACS offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent but non-life-threatening conditions. Examples of urgent needs include minor cuts or burns, muscle and joint strains, bone fractures, and fever in young children. SLAACS is not for life-threatening emergencies such as heart attack, signs/symptoms of stroke, head trauma, seizures etc.

Patients requiring emergency medical care should call 911.

AHS is actively working to recruit physicians to central Alberta.