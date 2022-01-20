Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service temporarily closed Thursday

The Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service was temporarily closed Thursday due to a gap in physician coverage.

The centre was closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at which time it was expected reopen to patients until 10 p.m.

Normal hours 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. resume Friday.

“This is a temporary measure taken as a last resort, as all avenues to secure physician coverage have been exhausted,” Alberta Health Services said in a news release.

According to the release, the centre offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent, but non-life-threatening conditions, seven days a week. These include a sudden illness or injury that could be cared for in a doctor’s office but requires immediate attention.

Patients arriving at SLAACS outside the hours of operation will be redirected to other care options as appropriate.

Patients can also access medical care from facilities in nearby communities, including Rocky Mountain House and Red Deer.