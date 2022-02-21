Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service temporarily closed Tuesday

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent, but non-life-threatening conditions, seven days a week. These include sudden illness or injury that could be cared for in a doctor’s office but requires immediate attention. (Photo by Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla/Black Press news services)

The Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service will remain temporarily closed the morning of Feb. 22 due to a gap in physician coverage.

The Service will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to noon, at which time it will reopen to patients until 10 p.m. Normal hours of operation from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. will resume Feb. 23. This is a temporary measure taken as a last resort, as all avenues to secure physician coverage have been exhausted, shared an AHS news release.

Patients arriving at SLAACS outside the hours of operation will be redirected to other care options as appropriate. These options include returning later in the day during hours of operation, booking an appointment with their family doctor, or calling Health Link at 811 for medical information and advice. Patients can also access medical care from facilities in nearby communities, including Rocky Mountain House and Red Deer.

Other scheduled appointments at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre including Public Health, laboratory, and Addiction and Mental Health are not impacted by the temporary change in hours.

Patients requiring emergency medical care are to call 911.