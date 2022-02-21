Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent, but non-life-threatening conditions, seven days a week. These include sudden illness or injury that could be cared for in a doctor’s office but requires immediate attention. (Photo by Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla/Black Press news services)

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent, but non-life-threatening conditions, seven days a week. These include sudden illness or injury that could be cared for in a doctor’s office but requires immediate attention. (Photo by Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla/Black Press news services)

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service temporarily closed Tuesday

The Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service will remain temporarily closed the morning of Feb. 22 due to a gap in physician coverage.

The Service will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to noon, at which time it will reopen to patients until 10 p.m. Normal hours of operation from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. will resume Feb. 23. This is a temporary measure taken as a last resort, as all avenues to secure physician coverage have been exhausted, shared an AHS news release.

Patients arriving at SLAACS outside the hours of operation will be redirected to other care options as appropriate. These options include returning later in the day during hours of operation, booking an appointment with their family doctor, or calling Health Link at 811 for medical information and advice. Patients can also access medical care from facilities in nearby communities, including Rocky Mountain House and Red Deer.

Other scheduled appointments at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre including Public Health, laboratory, and Addiction and Mental Health are not impacted by the temporary change in hours.

Patients requiring emergency medical care are to call 911.

Previous story
Black entrepreneurs outnumbered in cannabis sector that poses structural challenges

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent, but non-life-threatening conditions, seven days a week. These include sudden illness or injury that could be cared for in a doctor’s office but requires immediate attention. (Photo by Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla/Black Press news services)
Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service temporarily closed Tuesday

(Photo by The Canadian Press)
‘Renewable natural gas’ boom coming, advocates say, as companies turn waste into fuel

Alberta’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Alberta homeowners feel pinch of high commodity prices as utility bills spike

Raven is expected to join Best Boy Brodie in Red Deer soon. Brodie and his unique smile have made him a social media star and when owner Amanda Richter saw Raven on a Houston animal shelter’s Facebook page she knew the two dogs were meant to be together. (Photo from Best Boy Brodie Facebook page)
Central Alberta dog with crooked snout to be united with look-alike pal