File photo

File photo

Sylvan Lake and area RCMP execute search warrant in town

On March 9, members of the Sylvan Lake RCMP, with support from Blackfalds and Red Deer detachments executed a search warrant relating to an ongoing investigation. The location of the warrant was on Sylvan Dr. in Sylvan Lake.

During the search warrant execution, there was no risk deemed to public safety.

“When searching for evidence during a search warrant our members will use collection techniques to preserve and catalogue evidence,” said detachment commander Jay Peden. He said further information will be released as the investigation progresses and a determination is made.

More to come

RCMP

Previous story
No victims, no foul: Alberta premier files defence in defamation suit
Next story
Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll climbs above 4,000

Just Posted

Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 4,003, the provincial government announced Friday. (Black Press file photo)
Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll climbs above 4,000

File photo
Sylvan Lake and area RCMP execute search warrant in town

Over the last week, 33 per cent of new non-ICU admissions were incidental cases, Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health said Thursday. (File photo by Government of Alberta)
Six new COVID-19 deaths reported in Alberta

Jason Kenney in Edmonton on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The Alberta premier is telling municipal leaders that while the province is once again flush with oil cash, now is not the time to put spending into overdrive.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta premier tells municipalities no time to super-spend despite soaring oil cash