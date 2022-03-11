Sylvan Lake and area RCMP execute search warrant in town

On March 9, members of the Sylvan Lake RCMP, with support from Blackfalds and Red Deer detachments executed a search warrant relating to an ongoing investigation. The location of the warrant was on Sylvan Dr. in Sylvan Lake.

During the search warrant execution, there was no risk deemed to public safety.

“When searching for evidence during a search warrant our members will use collection techniques to preserve and catalogue evidence,” said detachment commander Jay Peden. He said further information will be released as the investigation progresses and a determination is made.

More to come

RCMP