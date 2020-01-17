Black Press Media file photo

Sylvan Lake and Eckville slowly climbing out of the deep freeze

The Weather Network says warmer, more moderate temperatures are on the way

The Weather Network is predicting the end of the deep freeze blanketing the province will soon come to an end.

Most of the Canadian Prairies have been under an extreme cold warning since Jan. 12, and over the last week have seen temperatures dip close to -50C.

As of Jan. 17, the weather warning remains in place, but the thermometer is showing slightly warmer temperatures. Environment Canada is warning frostbite can occur in a matter of minutes at the current temperatures.

The daytime high for Jan. 17 is -25C, though with the wind it will still feel closer to -40C.

This frigid trend is expected to last only a couple more days, and by early next week it will feel more like spring than winter.

Dr. Doug Gillham, senior meteorologist with The Weather Network says there will me a major shift in the weather early in the week.

“Temperatures will rise above freezing across southern Alberta early in the week. No major systems for the region next week,” Gillham said in a press release.

In the southern parts of the province, temperatures will begin to drastically climb beginning Sunday For Sylvan Lake and Eckville, a daytime high of -12C is expected for Jan. 19.

However, a daytime high of 2 degrees Celsius is expected for Mon., Jan. 20.

That is a difference of of more than 40 degrees in just five days.

It has been so cold in Alberta over the last week, that the ambient temperatures outside have been colder than Siberia and Antarctica.

The Calgary Zoo cancelled its Penguin Walk this week because it was too cold for the penguins.

A meteorologist in Calgary also showed the world how cold it has been by leaving his clothes outside over night, which froze them solid. The pair of jean left out could be used a Frisbee.

The Weather Network says the cold snap is actually due to “a cross-polar flow — a looping in the jet stream that’s allowed polar air, and much of the chill that usually hangs out in Siberia.”

Until temperatures climb out from the deep freeze, Environment Canada is reminding everyone, and their pets, to stay inside when possible.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk. Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes,” Environment Canada said in a press release.

