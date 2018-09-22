A large amount of snow fell overnight Friday, and more is expected throughout the day on Saturday. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake and Ecville under snow fall warning

Environment Canada issued the warning Saturday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Sylvan Lake and Eckville.

Just before 8 a.m. on Sept. 22, which is also the first day of fall, Environment Canada said, “Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.

Heavy snowfall continues over parts of central Alberta. Snow will taper off this afternoon as the system moves eastward.

Heavy snow has moved off in the Kananaskis and Drumheller regions however a few flurries may linger this morning.

Early season heavy snowfall can have a significant impact on any trees, or vegetation, that have not lost their leaves. Broken branches may create hazards.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.”

Previous story
BALONEY METER: Do Liberal policies mean a typical family is $2,000 richer?

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake and Ecville under snow fall warning

Environment Canada issued the warning Saturday morning.

Local parents and teachers learn how to help their kids Grow Up Digital

Dr. Phillip McCrae presented research from Grow Up Digital Alberta on Fri., Sept. 21

H.J. Cody Lakers stumble against Stettler Wildcats

The Lakers lost the home game, Sept. 20, 20-8

Wolf Creek Schools raises Treaty 6 flag for first time

Chiefs, school officials took part in a ceremony that is aimed at acknowledging Treaty 6 land

Red Deer County wins award for third year

Red Deer County was recently recognized for outstanding budget presentation

U.S. congressman issues dire warning to Canada’s NAFTA team: time is running out

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to resume talks with the U.S.

VIDEO: Inside an eerily empty mall in Canada

Only seven of 517 retail spaces are open for business as the grand opening postponed to next year

Tens of thousands without power following tornado in Ottawa region

Hydro Ottawa says more than 170,000 customers were without power early this morning

BALONEY METER: Do Liberal policies mean a typical family is $2,000 richer?

MPs took to Twitter to talk how ‘typical’ Canadian families have more money due to Liberal policies

Ron Orr wins United Conservative nomination

Lacombe-Ponoka riding

Tornado touches down in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.

Environment Canada says cars and homes have been damaged by severe thunderstorms and high wind gusts

Tilray Inc sees $10-billion in market cap go up in smoke

Tilray’s share price closed at $123 US on Friday, a decline from its intraday peak of nearly $300 US earlier in the week

Canada to boost support for riskier forms of renewable energy: minister

A $30-million contribution to a $117-million tidal project hopes to harness the immense power of the Bay of Fundy

WATCH: Grey Cup was in Red Deer to support military families

Money raised will go towards the Military Family Resource Centre

Most Read