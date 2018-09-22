Sylvan Lake and Ecville under snow fall warning

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Sylvan Lake and Eckville.

Just before 8 a.m. on Sept. 22, which is also the first day of fall, Environment Canada said, “Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.

Heavy snowfall continues over parts of central Alberta. Snow will taper off this afternoon as the system moves eastward.

Heavy snow has moved off in the Kananaskis and Drumheller regions however a few flurries may linger this morning.

Early season heavy snowfall can have a significant impact on any trees, or vegetation, that have not lost their leaves. Broken branches may create hazards.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.”