Sylvan Lake and Red Deer RCMP take down drug ring, uncover guns and grenades

In June, Sylvan Lake and Red Deer RCMP investigated a drug trafficking operation and arrested three

Two Sylvan Lake residents were arrested and charged with drug related offences after RCMP executed a search warrant at a Sylvan Lake residence.

On June 27, RCMP searched a home in Sylvan Lake were drugs, cash, weapons and three hand grenades were seized.

The search of the home resulted from an investigation into a drug trafficking operation in Red Deer and Sylvan Lake between the local RCMP detachments.

Police found 416 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of fentanyl, 1.5 grams of cocaine, three hand grenades, body armour, seven guns, ammunition and $25,528 in cash.

“This is another important drug seizure for Red Deer and the surrounding community,” said S/Sgt. Jay Peden, Acting Operations Support Officer for the Red Deer detachment. “Not only did we disrupt the flow of drugs between two communities, we also uncovered and removed potentially dangerous weapons from the community.”

Police have handed over possession of the grenades to the Canadian Armed Forces out of Wainwright. A press release from the RCMP says this was done to “confirm the authenticity” of the weapons and for safety purposes.

Three people have been arrested and charged as a result of the investigation, two are from Sylvan Lake and one is from Red Deer.

“Emily Herman, 20, of Sylvan Lake has been charged with:

· Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x2)

· Possession of a controlled substance

· Careless use of a firearm (x6)

· Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon (x6)

· Possession of stolen property over $5000

Dallas Griffin, 31, of Sylvan Lake has been charged with:

· Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x2)

· Possession of a controlled substance

· Careless use of a firearm (x6)

· Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon (x6)

· Possession of stolen property over $5000

· Breach of recognizance”

Lincoln Capel, 33, of Red Deer was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with possession of a controlled substance and failing to comply with a recognizance.

Herman and Griffin were both released on bail and are scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Aug. 1.

 

Previous story
Chuckwagon driver fined, disqualified after third horse dies at Stampede
Next story
Alberta seeks to intervene in B.C.’s appeal to Supreme Court on energy projects

Just Posted

Sylvan Laker putt to Alberta Junior Championship title

Carter Graf, 18, topped the scoreboard with one under par at Highwood Golf and Country Club

Sylvan Lake and Red Deer RCMP take down drug ring, uncover guns and grenades

In June, Sylvan Lake and Red Deer RCMP investigated a drug trafficking operation and arrested three

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Chamber hosts annual golf tournament

The annual golf tournament at Meadowlands Golf Club is a fundraiser for the Chamber

Maxime Bernier and PPC says pipelines will be imposed if elected

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, was in Red Deer Thursday

Cold weather, rain impacting Sylvan Lake businesses

A cold spring and wet beginning of summer is taking its toll on businesses in town

Fashion Fridays: 5 summer fashion essentials

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Alberta seeks to intervene in B.C.’s appeal to Supreme Court on energy projects

The Alberta government says it has filed a notice of intervention in B.C.’s appeal to the top cour

Chuckwagon driver fined, disqualified after third horse dies at Stampede

Officials said Chad Harden’s actions caused another driver to hit the track’s inner rail

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion

Alberta’s Jason Kenney tells premiers’ meeting national unity still threatened

Kenney said his province contributes billions of dollars to Canada’s economy but is blocked in by others

Accused in Maskwacis woman’s death has case adjourned

Kyle Littlechild gets some time to find a lawyer

Horse euthanized after injury in Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race

The horse is the second one to die during this week’s Rangeland Derby

Edmonton man charged in death of baby boy after two-year investigation: police

Christopher Lamarche, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder

Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled in 6 provinces over listeria

The agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the salad

Most Read