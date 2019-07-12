Sylvan Lake and Red Deer RCMP take down drug ring, uncover guns and grenades

In June, Sylvan Lake and Red Deer RCMP investigated a drug trafficking operation and arrested three

Two Sylvan Lake residents were arrested and charged with drug related offences after RCMP executed a search warrant at a Sylvan Lake residence.

On June 27, RCMP searched a home in Sylvan Lake were drugs, cash, weapons and three hand grenades were seized.

The search of the home resulted from an investigation into a drug trafficking operation in Red Deer and Sylvan Lake between the local RCMP detachments.

Police found 416 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of fentanyl, 1.5 grams of cocaine, three hand grenades, body armour, seven guns, ammunition and $25,528 in cash.

“This is another important drug seizure for Red Deer and the surrounding community,” said S/Sgt. Jay Peden, Acting Operations Support Officer for the Red Deer detachment. “Not only did we disrupt the flow of drugs between two communities, we also uncovered and removed potentially dangerous weapons from the community.”

Police have handed over possession of the grenades to the Canadian Armed Forces out of Wainwright. A press release from the RCMP says this was done to “confirm the authenticity” of the weapons and for safety purposes.

Three people have been arrested and charged as a result of the investigation, two are from Sylvan Lake and one is from Red Deer.

“Emily Herman, 20, of Sylvan Lake has been charged with:

· Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x2)

· Possession of a controlled substance

· Careless use of a firearm (x6)

· Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon (x6)

· Possession of stolen property over $5000

Dallas Griffin, 31, of Sylvan Lake has been charged with:

· Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x2)

· Possession of a controlled substance

· Careless use of a firearm (x6)

· Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon (x6)

· Possession of stolen property over $5000

· Breach of recognizance”

Lincoln Capel, 33, of Red Deer was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with possession of a controlled substance and failing to comply with a recognizance.

Herman and Griffin were both released on bail and are scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Aug. 1.