Sylvan Lake area placed under frost advisory

Environment Canada says the temperature in the area will approach zero by Tuesday morning, Aug. 27.

Environment Canada has placed the Sylvan Lake area under a frost advisory.

Temperatures tonight are set to approach zero degrees by Tuesday morning, Aug. 27, with some low lying areas possibly dropping below zero.

This is due to a ridge of high pressure building over western sections of the province tonight, Aug. 26.

Frost may cause damage to some crops in frost-prone areas.

Environment Canada recommends taking preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees, as well as covering plants in frost-prone areas.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season.

