Sylvan Lake area placed under frost advisory

Environment Canada has placed the Sylvan Lake area under a frost advisory.
Temperatures tonight are set to approach zero degrees by Tuesday morning, Aug. 27, with some low lying areas possibly dropping below zero.
This is due to a ridge of high pressure building over western sections of the province tonight, Aug. 26.
Frost may cause damage to some crops in frost-prone areas.
Environment Canada recommends taking preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees, as well as covering plants in frost-prone areas.
Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season.