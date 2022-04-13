Sylvan Lake Art Society has a new president

Registration for the 2022-2023 season will open in September

The Sylvan Lake Art Society strives to build a strong foundation of arts in the area, an initiative now led by the new society president Karen Filthaut. She volunteered for the position during their annual meeting on March 28.

Filthaut is an art enthusiast who hopes to continue offering a platform for individuals with similar interests to come together.

The group engages in projects covering a wide range of art mediums and styles. Members have previously painted scarves, ceramic bowls, banners for the city, carved soapstone, raku pottery, Easter eggs, and made jewelry among others.

“We are very fortunate to have an Art Society in Sylvan Lake and I am honoured to continue leading this very successful group into the future,” said Filthaut.

Filthaut aims to bring awareness about the group and expand membership.

“I am excited to continue utilizing the ability of the society to connect talented artists from our area and surrounding areas to share their knowledge with our members in monthly and weekend workshops.”

The group was unable to meet in person during the last two years of the pandemic, with a few activity sessions conducted online.

The art society was formed in 1994. It welcomes members of all ages and skill levels.

The society currently has 54 members. After a two-year pause on new memberships, registration for the 2022-2023 season will open in September.

The group meets at H. J. Cody High School’s art room every second Monday of the month from September to May. It offers a yearly scholarship to one local high school student.

Members also support local festivals, donate to the town library, conduct workshops for seniors at the Nexsource Centre and volunteer for town activities promoting arts, culture and diversity.

The group members are currently fundraising for Ukraine and raising awareness about the war suffering by making ribbons that are available at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library.

The group hosts a social get-together for Christmas followed by a beach potluck in the spring for an end-of-the-year gathering.