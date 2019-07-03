Sylvan Lake author releases debut novel

Breaking Jane was released on Amazon in May, and can also be purchased on Kobo. Photo Submitted

Kenneth Walsh released Breaking Jane in May and is hard at work on his sophomore piece

Sylvan Lake’s newest author has released a psychological thriller that has been years in the making.

Kenneth Walsh released his novel Breaking Jane in May and has already received numerous positive reviews, calling the twisting narrative exciting and claiming they couldn’t put the book down.

Walsh says the outcome is due in part to the friends and family who would read early manuscripts and give critiques.

“You sort of always have that voice in the back of your mind asking if they only like it because they are your friends and family,” said Walsh. “To have other people tell how much they like it has been great.”

It has been a long process, Walsh says, taking roughly four years to complete. He says this is due to multiple factors such as work and trying to find the inspiration to sit down and write.

“There would be months where I wouldn’t write anything, and when I got back into it I had to go back and read what I had done to get back into the swing of things.”

Finishing the first draft of the novel was an accomplishment, he says.

It had been a dream of his to complete a novel, even a draft, and when it finally happened Walsh said it was its own reward.

“It’s like trying to dig up a fossil… you know something is there you just don’t know what exactly or how deep it goes.”

The inspiration for this story came from a real life experience Walsh used and twisted to become Breaking Jane.

He said he had been told a story of a family member driving down the road when there was a man dressed in black in the middle of the road. When passing the man in black, he stared straight into the car at the passengers.

Walsh said this story gripped him. Who was he? Why did he do that? What happened to him?

“So he appears in the story… but it’s twisty so it becomes the question of is he really there…” Walsh explained.

Breaking Jane is available through Amazon now and can be purchased as an e-book or a physical copy.

He has already started writing his second book, but can’t say yet when it will come out, though he hopes to have it out by Christmas this year.

“I’m not in this to get rich. Writing a book has just always been an accomplishment I wanted to achieve.”