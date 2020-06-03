Sylvan Lake-based Family Resource Network servicing Eckville, Benalto

Due to COVID-19 supports are being delivered through phone calls, texts, online platforms and emails

The Family Resource Network (FRN) has started to provide services to Sylvan Lake, Eckville and Benalto.

The Family Resource Network Enrichment Centre hub, housed in the Sylvan Lake Family and Community Centre, will serve all three communities, will provide a number of programs to all three communities.

The program is open to parents, caregivers or anyone who cares for children or youth aged zero to 18.

Currently, due to COVID-19 supports are being delivered through phone calls, texts, online platforms and emails.

The FRN’s services for Sylvan Lake, Eckville and Benalto include Family Enrichment, Home Visitation and Early Childhood Development programs, as well as Information and Referral, and Child and Youth Empowerment.

“A digital content coordinator will be developing online platforms to promote accessible learning opportunities, video library and other virtual supports,” said Alissa McDonald, family programs supervisor with the Town of Sylvan Lake, in a recent email.

“This will allow parents and caregivers to access information on their schedules,” continued McDonald. “This will be especially helpful for those who work away or shift workers.”

The Family Resource Networks, according to McDonald, provide programs that strengthen parent and caregiver knowledge and builds resiliency, and fosters well-being in children, youth and families.

“This is a comprehensive program that supports parents/caregivers with children ages zero to 18, providing a streamlined array if services for families through a hub and spoke model,” she added.

The Information and Referral program focuses on Eckville and Benalto, but will also provide service to Sylvan Lake when required.

The coordinator provides referrals to parents and caregivers experiencing a range of challenges including, but not limited to, parenting, addictions and divorce.

In this program the FRN acts as a liaison between schools, community, business and the FRN office to gather and share information, promote and coordinate community programs, and coordinate agency supports and services with FRN partners.

“FRN believes that children who have supportive, caring adults in the early years are more likely to thrive as adults,” said McDonald.

Upon Phase 3 building openings FRN will be able to provide in-house programs and services such as one-on-one support and Home Visitation.

In the meantime, they will continue to provide online programs support such as daily video snippets.

These snippets provide up to 10 minutes on topics including the benefits of play, stress management and child development.

Full details outlining the Family Resource Network’s services can be found on the Town’s website.