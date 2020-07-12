Sylvan Lake beachgoers spark safety concerns

Heavy use of the beachfront at Sylvan Lake has prompted social media comments, as well as a cautionary note from the province.

“We continue to recommend that all Albertans physically distance whenever possible, including when at the beach. Please be respectful of others and follow all the public guidance we have provided,” Tom McMillan, assistant director of communications for Alberta Health, said in a statement to the Advocate Sunday afternoon.

“COVID-19 is still here and we all must do our part in limiting the spread.”

He said government health rules require that two-metre physical distancing be maintained.

Last month, Alberta resort communities had expressed concern about drawing huge crowds and discussed hiring peace officers to ensure people are properly distancing.

The Town of Sylvan Lake said it already had patrolling officers who are supposed to help ensure appropriate distance is maintained.

Sylvan Lake today – my anxiety was a tad high today😬 Don’t think we’ll be going back. I felt like a Covidiot today 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ncYWBINIMO — Andie 🤪 (@papercandie) July 12, 2020

This is so dangerous. You're putting your life at risk. Please Albertans let's work together to get rid of COVID-19. #ableg #abhealthhttps://t.co/8Lk8e2tMAX — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) July 12, 2020