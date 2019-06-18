Sylvan Lake breaks ground on new water reservoir project

Town Council and staff were present at the ground breaking of the new reservoir, June 17

Members of Town Council dig into the earth to officially kick off the construction of Sylvan Lake’s new water reservoir and pump house. The new piece of infrastructure will provide water for the Town up to a population of 30,000 people with the possibility of expansion. Photo Submitted

Work has begun on Sylvan Lake’s new water reservoir Monday afternoon.

Members of Town Council and Staff gathered at the site of the new water reservoir and pump house to officially break ground.

Mayor Sean McIntyre said this is an important step forward for the town.

“Core infrastructure and the provision of quality water services to residents is a priority of this Council,” McIntyre said in a statement from the Town.

The new reservoir will provide clean water for larger population. It is estimated the new reservoir will be able to serve a population of 30,000.

To support future expansion, as Sylvan Lake is one of the fastest growing towns in the province, the reservoir will be able to support future expansion to serve a population of 45,000 people.

“Addressing water storage is essential to ensuring a sustainable community; we are better positioned to sustain the existing population while seeking opportunities for economic growth,” said McIntyre.

Town Council approved an amended budget of $11,400,000 for the project in May of this year. The budget includes contingency costs.

The funding for the project is to be split between debentures and provincial grants, with the split roughly equaling 70-30 per cent.

The new reservoir is located on a quarter section of land in Red Deer County, just north of the town.

The current reservoir will be able to supply clean water to the town up to a population of 18,000 people, which is looming quickly as the town approaches a population of 15,000.

According to the Town’s website, the new reservoir will provide Sylvan Lake with “superior water service, supply, and fire protection.”

The Town will also be updating its Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system during the project. This system monitors the water and waste water.

“This will provide the Town with more control on how these systems operate, we will we be able to respond to issues within the network more efficiently, and expand on the lifespan of our infrastructure,” the Town’s website states.

The project is scheduled to be completed in late 2020.