Snake Lake Brewing Co. in Sylvan Lake is producing hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo Submitted.

Sylvan Lake brewery producing hand sanitizer during pandemic

Snake Lake Brewing Co. will continue to produce the hand sanitizer as long as there is a need

A Sylvan Lake brewery has added an unexpected item to their production list: hand sanitizer.

“It’s funny to go from producing beer, doing that as your one focus, and then now we’re producing this product that none of us ever thought would every come out of this building and now here we are,” said Adam Nachbaur, co-owner at Snake Lake Brewing Co.

Snake Lake is following a Health Canada recipe for ingredients, quantities and actual breakdown of the hand sanitizer.

The brewery purchases the ethanol to be mixed with glycerol, hydrogen peroxide and distilled water.

“With the ethanol you have to add a powder in there as well because it’s an alcohol and people can drink it,” Nachbaur said, “like it’s still just alcohol, but there’s a powder that goes in there that makes you nauseous basically.”

The Snake Lake hand sanitizer mixture is 80 per cent alcohol.

During the blending process the brewery uses a diaphragm pump, which was donated to them by CEI Control Services Ltd. in Eckville, to help circulate it through the big totes.

After the mixture is blended it has to sit in plastic for 72 hours before being labelled and sent out for sale.

Being sold locally the hand sanitizer can be found in the brewery’s tap room and at the Sobey’s grocery store, additionally the product can be purchased through avenues in the Edmonton area.

“We’re wholesaling it to everyone, so we sell it for a wholesale price to whether it’s Sobey’s or a one-off customer that just walks in the door,” explained Nachbaur. “We’re just trying to make sure everyone gets the same deal on it because it is needed nowadays.”

Central Alberta Co-op also purchased to product to use at a corporate level with their employees.

Nachbaur says Snake Lake Brewing will continue to produce hand sanitizer as long as they are allowed and there is a need.

“Over the last two months the world has changed quite a bit and just being a facility that can be licensed to do it and to kind of provide that for people that are having trouble finding it or businesses that need to use it for their employees like we have the capability to do it in a time when everyone needs it,” said Nachbaur, adding the brewery didn’t even think twice about making the decision to start production.

Snake Lake Brewing has ordered more ethanol to make another batch of the hand sanitizer.

“We’ve got lots of quantity of it, if anybody’s looking for it come let us know and we’ll set you up,” commented Nachbaur.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ellis Bird Farm ‘coping’ after COVID-19 leads to disappointing start to season

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake brewery producing hand sanitizer during pandemic

Snake Lake Brewing Co. will continue to produce the hand sanitizer as long as there is a need

Central zone recoveries keep climbing

Alberta confirms 33 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in last 24 hours

Sylvan Lake Bears’ coach recipient of Football Alberta award

John Flinn, defensive coordinator, was honoured with the Atom/Peewee Coach of the Year Award

Town of Sylvan Lake proposes 2020 property taxes to remain unchanged

At a recent council meeting the first reading of the 2020 Tax Bylaw was passed

PHOTOS: Residents soak up the sun on Sylvan Lake

Temperatures in the low 20C brought people out of their homes over the May long weekend

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

COVID-19 is exposing Canada’s economic vulnerabilities, innovation experts say

Wake-up call for Canada’s resource-based industries

Facebook pays $9.5 million to end Competition Bureau’s probe into privacy claims

False impression that privacy settings gave users control over personal information

Warning signs of N.S. mass shooter’s paranoia, guns, prior abuse noted in warrant

Killer had talked about guns

Regions should reopen on their own timelines, poll suggests

Only 18 per cent say reopening measures should apply to all Canadians at once

‘Good questions’ being asked about safety of Snowbirds: Trudeau

‘Good questions’ being asked about safety of Snowbirds: Trudeau

Full powers of Parliament must be reinstated, Conservatives’ Scheer says

Full powers of Parliament must be reinstated, Conservatives’ Scheer says

Students, schools at impasse over fall tuition amid financial strain of COVID-19

Students, schools at impasse over fall tuition amid financial strain of COVID-19

Most Read