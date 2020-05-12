File Photo.

Sylvan Lake businesses plan to combat COVID-19 summer woes

The cancellation of summer events and health guidelines put a restraint on the busy summer months

Local businesses will have to overcome the challenges that come with the cancelled events in Sylvan Lake this summer.

Dave Phillips, Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce president, says the news from the Town cancelling the summer events wasn’t what anyone wanted to hear and it is frustrating, but the chamber supports the decision.

“Our main priority is public health too and in the interest of being socially responsible we recognize that these events drive traffic and tourism to Sylvan Lake and while that helps business it could also help the transmission of the virus,” said Phillips in a phone interview.

The Town’s cancellations include 1913 Days, Canada Day Celebrations and Jaws at the Lake.

Phillips says the summer will be challenging without the big tourist draw, but many businesses are still open and figuring out creative ways to battle the situation.

“One of the saving graces the Sylvan Lake business community has is that they are hyper-resilient, hyper-vibrant and very creative,” explained Phillips. “We’ve already seen this as businesses have been re-tooling and changing many of their core issues and services and we applied them for all their creative approaches to this.”

Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash, which relies on the summer months and tourist traffic year, is sitting tight as they wait to determine the fate of the season.

Charlie Everest, Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash owner, says they would not open if they didn’t have the blessing of the municipal government.

“If the Town are still discouraging tourists then we would definitely be with them and stay closed,” said Everest. “We don’t want to try and attract tourists if the municipality is saying ‘no keep away.’”

Everest says whether or not they will open this year relies on several puzzle pieces such as the municipal government, the guidelines from the provincial government and the potential of schools going back early in the fall.

The business falls into the Stage Three category of the relaunch plan.

If the Aqua Splash could open for the first week of July and schools didn’t go back early Everest says they will probably open.

“If the Town slowly starts opening lime in Stage Three and stuff with all the other events that are closed, the Westerner, the Calgary Stampede, the Edmonton Exhibition, it could still be a fairly busy place this summer because Albertans really don’t have too many other options to do.”

They will not be opening if the business will not make enough to be feasible in the allowable time, he added.

The Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash was set to open to for school groups on June 13.

Within the decision-making process they will also look to their moral compass to make sure they’re doing what is right for the community as well as the health and safety of the people surrounding them.

Phillips said business owners and community members have to have faith and patience while trying to refrain from becoming too frustrated.

“It will be virtually impossible to look back on this and see whether or not we overrated, but it will be painfully apparent if we look back and see that we under-reacted,” said Phillips, adding a lot of the decisions are being made by the Emergency Command Centre (ECC).

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Blackfalds RCMP arrest male in stolen Handi-Van

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake businesses plan to combat COVID-19 summer woes

The cancellation of summer events and health guidelines put a restraint on the busy summer months

COVID-19 puts Sylvan Lake baseball stadium in danger

The multi-million dollar stadium is expected to break ground in June and be ready for 2021 season

Benalto Fair and Stampede cancelled for the first time in more than a century

The Benalto Agricultural Society says they will hold the 103rd event next summer

No one in hospital with COVID-19 in central zone

Province provides daily update

Alberta RCMP shares motorcycle safety month tips

‘In 2019, there were 17 fatal collisions involving motorcycles in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions’

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Blackfalds RCMP arrest male in stolen Handi-Van

One male is in police custody following his attempt to steal a Handi-Van from a seniors complex

Town of Stettler opens select facilities

Lions Campground, Stettler Skate Park and Sports Fields open to public

Central Alberta Raceways starts season with COVID-19 restrictions

Owner hoping for larger car counts as Albertan relaunch progresses

Starbucks to open 65% of Canadian stores by end of week, asks customers to wear masks

Staff will be required to wear masks, have optional gloves

Ottawa examining new, existing tools to get web giants to pay up: Guilbeault

Global decline in ad dollars due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Plans in motion for provinces to begin reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic

Ban on non-essential travel with the U.S. set to expire

Being out in public is stressful in pandemic era, new survey suggests

Slightly fewer Albertans anxious compared to other provinces

Canadian singer Bryan Adams faces backlash over COVID-19 social media posts

Public reacts to tweet

Most Read