Sylvan Lake businesses satisfied working in town, survey

The Chamber surveyed 100 local businesses and found 82 per cent are satisfied working in Sylvan Lake

The majority of businesses in Sylvan Lake are happy working in the town, according to a survey by the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber surveyed 100 local businesses and found 82 per cent are either satisfied or very satisfied doing business in Sylvan Lake.

The survey helps the Town’s Economic Development Department and the Business Recruitment Team determine the needs of the business community.

“The Business Satisfaction Survey is one way that the Town of Sylvan Lake is connecting to the business community to understand their specific challenges and opportunities,” Amanda Mercer, the Town’s economic development officer, said.

In the past the survey has identified issues the business community is facing in Sylvan Lake in the hopes it can be addressed.

One such issue previously reported was concerns with the licensing in the town. This concern has since been addressed by the Town’s administration and Council, and the licensing process has been updated.

The survey from the Chamber identified the business community’s top three concerns. According to the report from the Chamber, the concerns local businesses include: the cost of business space; competition and the policies and procedures of the municipal government.

Roughly 26 per cent of the businesses surveyed said they had the intention of hiring in the next year. Denise Williams, executive director of the Chamber, explained that for many of the businesses this could be hiring for the busy summer season.

The survey also showed 69 per cent of local businesses procure goods and services from other businesses in Sylvan Lake.

An immediate next step for the Town is to host a “procurement presentation and Q & A.” This is to help local business owners and operators “gain a better understanding of how to do business with the Town of Sylvan Lake.”

The presentation will include an overview of the Town’s policies and procedures that the municipality must follow with respects to procurement.

The presentation is scheduled for Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. at the NexSource Centre.

