Sylvan Lake town council voted to consider relieving the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of his duties during a special meeting on April 14.

The decision became final on April 21 and will be effective on April 26.

Council will appoint an interim CAO while the search for a new CAO begins.

“Council thanks Mr. Ferris for his energy and leadership during his time served as CAO and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours,” stated a town news release.