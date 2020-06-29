Sylvan Lake Catholic schools part of “social justice projects”

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools (RDCRS) participated in a variety of “social justice” activities this past school year.

Ecole Mother Teresa School and Ecole Our Lady of the Rosary School, alongside the other 19 RDCRS schools throughout Central Alberta, using “social justice projects” to enhance their communities through responsible action.

These projects and initiatives helped the school community as well as assisted a list of organizations including the Sylvan Lake Food Bank and Bethany Sylvan Lake.

Other organizations who benefitted from RDCRS’ social justice programs include The Mustard Seed, the Safe Harbour Society and the Terry Fox Foundation, as well as many others.

Students also supported projects such as Pink Shirt Day to stand against bullying, Hats on for Mental Health Day and Gifts for Grandparents.

No Stone Left Alone, Orange Shirt Day and Coats for Kids are also on the list of projects during the school year.

RDCRS’ social justice projects, according to a press release, incorporate faith through servantship by giving back to the community.

The 21 schools span across four counties and give back to their surrounding communities as well as all of Central Alberta.

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division