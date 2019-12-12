A photo from Isabelle Settle on Facebook showing the pooling water in the Marina Bay neighbourhood Wednesday night. According to the post on the Sylvan Lake Asked and Answered page, smaller vehicles were unable to drive through the pooled water. Photo Courtesy of Isabelle Settle

Sylvan Lake neighbourhood flooded after water main break

Crews are out now repairing the break, though no time of completion is known at this time.

Roughly 15 homes in Marina Bay are without water this morning after a water main broke Wednesday evening.

Water from the break pooled on the street making it difficult for small vehicles to drive through. According to Isabelle Settle, who first posted about the incident, said the residents in the area were “rescued” by Carl Stepp and Karen.

“Let’s learn how to do the daily routine without water in the Marina Bay neighbourhood,” Settle said on Facebook.

Settle says the issue is found on the “tennis court” side in Marina Bay.

Joanne Gaudet, communications coordinator with the Town of Sylvan Lake, confirmed a water main break in the neighbourhood Thursday morning.

“We have crews out now working to repair,” Gaudet said.

As of publishing, there is no estimated time for the break to be repaired. Gaudet says an update should be available soon.

According to Settle, the water did go down quite a bit over night, enough at least that smaller vehicles are able to drive through the pooled water.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

