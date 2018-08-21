Sylvan Lake Community Partners starting Tools for School program

Community Partners is now accepting donations for the new program

Sylvan Lake Community Partners is starting the first Tools for School program within the community.

Employees at Community Partners came to the conclusion that Tools for School is a much need program in Sylvan Lake.

However, those at Community Partners had originally planned to start the program next year, because the idea came so late in the year, according to Jen Baliant.

“We were going to start the program next year until we heard Red Deer was struggling,” Baliant said.

Normally those who come into Community Partners asking about the program are redirected to Red Deer’s Outreach Centre, which organizes the program each year.

Baliant says Community Partners hasn’t got many people coming in each summer asking about the program, but knows it will help a great deal in the community.

“School supplies are getting more and more expensive each year, I don’t know how parents are doing it,” she said. “Hopefully we can help those in need get at least the basics crossed off their list.”

Since the program was announced on Aug. 16 on Facebook, Community Partners has received a lot of interest from people looking to donate, both physical items as well as money.

Sylvan Lake Community Partners has joined with Western Mobile + Office for this program. Western Mobile + Office will match any personal or business donation up to $1,000.

Mike Williams, president of Western Mobile + Office, says any donation will help.

“We are so grateful for the support from Western Mobile,” said Baliant.

Baliant says Community Partners will be collecting donations until the end of the month, and will begin to hand out supply packages to approved applicants.

Items that will be in greatest need, according to Baliant, are the basics including regular HB pencils, erasers, glue, crayons and other colouring items along with papers, notebooks and binders.

“Some items on these lists are unexpected, like headphones or a pack of playing cards,” said Baliant. “It won’t be long now when the kids are expected to have their own laptops.”

Because the program is starting so late, Baliant and the others at Community Partners are a little unsure of what to expect. Though, they do believe it will be of great help to many in Sylvan Lake.

Baliant says she expects to see a lot of over lap with the Community Partner’s Coats for Kids program, which is held over the winter months.

With this being the first year, Baliant says there will likely be changes to the program as it grows, like starting earlier in the year.

One possible change is running the Tools for School program throughout the entire year.

“Kids will always need things for school, like more pencils. We are looking at running the program and accepting donations throughout the year,” said Baliant.

Parents looking to be a part of the program will have to apply by providing a copy of their 2017 tax assessment and a valid health care card.

“Much like our income tax program, we are going to be lenient because we want to help you and your family,” said Baliant.

Donations can be made to Sylvan Lake Community Partners for the Tools for School program until the end of August. For more information call Community Partners at 403-887-9989.