Sylvan Lake company hoping for boost in nominations to give a family a free furnace

New ‘Because We Care’ campaign will give a furnace to a family in need

Bruin’s Plumbing and Heating has nominations open for the companies new ‘Because We Care’ campaign. (Bruin’s Plumbing and Heating/Facebook)

Bruin’s Plumbing and Heating has launched a new ‘Because We Care’ campaign, with the company giving away a furnace to one lucky family in the Central Alberta region.

“The idea was presented from within our team and we thought it would be a great way to give back and help someone or a family in need,” owner Marty Bruin told Sylvan Lake News.

In order to be entered into the campaign, individuals can nominate a deserving person or family who may be struggling to afford a new furnace. Nominations for the campaign opened on Monday, Feb. 20.

However, so far the company hasn’t received as many nominations as they expected, Bruin said.

“We genuinely care about our clients, each other, family, community and workmanship. It mean’s a lot to us to be able to support and give back to our community, it’s who we are.”

Once nominations close on April 16, a selection committee from the company will choose a recipient.

Nominations can be submitted on the ‘Because We Care’ website at bearthatcares.ca.

