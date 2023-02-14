Sylvan Lake town council approved borrowing $7 million for Phase 3 of Pogadl Park on the community's west side. (Graphic from Town of Sylvan Lake)

Sylvan Lake council approves borrowing $7 million for Pogadl Park

Money will be used for Phase 3 construction of parking, trails and RV campground

Sylvan Lake town council unanimously agreed to borrow $7 million to pay for the next phase of the $40 million Pogadl Park project.

Mayor Megan Hanson said she saw the sports and recreation area as an important economic driver that will further position the community as a sports tourism destination.

The money will pay for the third phase of the park on the town’s west side and will include the construction of an RV campground, including a south washroom, roads, parking lots, and trails.

Phase 3 will also include the installation of the remaining water, sewer, storm lines, and site landscaping.

When complete, the park will feature six baseball diamonds, an outdoor hockey rink, soccer fields, a multi-purpose field, volleyball courts and a splash park. The H4 Stadium, home of the Sylvan Lake Gulls baseball team is also located there.

Hanson said the cost of borrowing the money and the estimated annual payments of $550,000 are already built into the budget, which anticipates a 5.5 per cent tax increase this year.

“This is not on top of. That makes me feel more comfortable.”

Coun. Jas Payne said delaying the next phase would only make it more expensive to build later.

Sylvan Lake’s population has doubled since 2001 and that growth is going to continue and the park will draw people to the community, he said.

“At this point, I think it’s something we need to do. It’s something we need to move forward.”

Coun. Tim Mearns called the park a “jewel in the community” and said it has been developed with extensive community involvement over the last five years and the finances have been closely monitored by administration.

Mearns also said that pausing now would only make the project more costly later.

The cost of the large recreation site was pegged in 2019 at just under $26 million. The estimated $40 million final bill for the 10-year project takes into inflation that is expected to add an average of six per cent a year to construction costs.

Coun. Kjeryn Dakin acknowledged the park is a major investment, but should go ahead as designed.

“We have to finish the job at hand and there is nothing I would want to take away from it, truly.”

The first payment of about $275,000 will be paid later this year. Yearly payments are estimated at $550,000 based on interest rates of 4.9 per cent. The total cost of borrowing over 25 years will be about $5 million.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Health care staffing shortages continue to hamper central Alberta facilities
Next story
Ex-doctor from B.C.’s Interior to be sentenced for sex crimes involving child in June

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake town council approved borrowing $7 million for Phase 3 of Pogadl Park on the community's west side. (Photo from Town of Sylvan Lake)
Sylvan Lake council approves borrowing $7 million for Pogadl Park

File photo
RCMP have completed their investigation regarding bomb threats against Fox Run School

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

Sylvan Lake artist Shelley is excited about a completed script based on her second book <em>Inside My Tub. </em> Mark Weber/Sylvan Lake News
Sylvan lake artist continues to break new creative ground

Pop-up banner image