Concept design for the future Pogadl Park. Photo submitted.

Sylvan Lake council approves concept design for Pogadl Park

The next step is a project plan for “Phase One” construction

Town Council approved a conceptual design for Pogadl Park, a future sports and recreation park, during the regular meeting on Jan. 14.

The concept design provides a general overview of how the site could be designed, and was developed after many public engagement events with local user groups and the community as a whole.

Construction will be done using a phased approach, and the Town of Sylvan Lake is committed to community collaboration and fiscal responsibility.

“One thing that is important to keep in mind is – this is a long-term plan with incremental,

phased development,” said Mayor Sean McIntyre in a press release. “Once adopted, actual construction will take years, and will rely on community support, partnerships, and possible grant opportunities.”

McIntyre added the design concept for Pogadl Park could change over time as the Town identifies opportunities and challenges, partnerships and public feedback.

Next, a project plan for construction of “Phase One” will be provided to Town Council.

“Phase One” construction is funded through the 2019 Capital Budget, but the Town of Sylvan Lake is also seeking grant funding and sponsorship opportunities to help offset the costs.

More information can be found at sylvan lake.ca/sportspark.

