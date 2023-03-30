Sylvan Lake council tables decision on awarding tender for Pogadl Tournament House

The Pogadl Tournament House is part of phase 3 of construction for Pogadl Park

Sylvan Lake town council approved borrowing $7 million for Phase 3 of Pogadl Park on the community’s west side. (Photo from Town of Sylvan Lake)

The town of Sylvan Lake decided to table the decision to award the tender of $570,000 for the Pogadl Park Tournament House to IMC Construction Ltd. during the meeting on March 27.

Town staff told Sylvan Lake News the request for proposal (RFP) was posted to the town’s procurement website on February 21, 2023 with a notice posted on the Alberta Purchasing Connection website as well as having it advertised in the Sylvan Lake News.

“The scope of work tendered was to construct a washroom building which includes a concession, two storage rooms, a mechanical room and an irrigation room complete with a wet well.”

The RFP closed on March 14 with four business submitting a proposal including Timcon Construction Ltd., IMC Construction Ltd., Pardy Construction and Hawi Construction, town staff said.

Each of the companies that submitted proposals were evaluated and given a score out of 100 points based on the criteria from the RFP document including a reference evaluation, qualification and design submission and project costs.

The company with the best overall score based on the criteria was IMC Construction, town staff said.

Although the decision to award the tender to IMC Construction is now delayed until the meeting on April 11 due to the need for further information on the project, Director of Parks and Protective Services Ron Lebsack told Sylvan Lake News he was not worried about the two week delay on the decision.

“A two-week delay to the awarding of the contract will not affect the schedule.”

Keeping on track with the construction for Pogadl Park Sylvan Lake’s new 80-acre hub for outdoor activities including ball diamonds, soccer fields, a spray park, a playground, trails, and other facilities is important to the town, Lebsack said.

“As of 2018 we have outgrown or are behind on a number of outdoor facilities for a community our size.”

Construction for phase 3 will begin as soon as the spring weather will allow.

