Town councillor and businesswoman running for UCP nomination for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake constituency

Sylvan Lake’s Kjeryn Dakin has stepped forward to run for UCP nomination for the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake constituency.

The 36-year old town councillor, businesswoman and philanthropist says she looks forward to addressing local issues through a provincial level.

“It’s time for someone who is truly Accessible, Accountable and Authentic. The A in Alberta has been missing for far too long,” said Dakin. “We are all hearing and seeing that most of the problems we are facing in our communities locally are on a provincial level not a municipal level. So, it’s important that I make this move.”

With support from her family, town council and business team, Dakin decided to join the race. It wasn’t a decision taken lightly, she said.

Being a member of Sylvan Lake’s town council offered Dakin an insight to what’s been missing and “how little was being done on a provincial level for all of us.”

Dakin aims to keep the constituency connected, while taking the time to fight for central Alberta on all fronts.

“Our riding deserves to have someone who has the focus, passion and skill set to be able to do this job the way it needs to be done. It will demand a lot of attention. Something we have all been missing for a while now.”

The nomination period closed June 28.

Dakin is currently being vetted by the party to determine whether she’s be a good fit. An election must be scheduled within 21 to 35 days from the close of the nomination period.

Nominees are required to pay a $2,000 fee, with at least 50 signatures of support from party members. A 48-page long application including a criminal background check is also submitted.

In order to vote for a party representative, individuals need to be a member of the party.

“It’s time to get great people back in government. To listen and to do the work, not just lip service. No family dynasties. Just good people doing the work for the people they represent.”

Dakin requested and was granted a temporary leave as councillor. Council voted on and passed the motion during the June 27 regular meeting of council. Her leave is in place until July 15.