Sylvan Lake councillor steps down, by-election called

Sylvan Lake town councillor Kendall Kloss is stepping down after accepting a position as vice principal at the Canadian International School in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.

In a press release, the town wished Kloss well in his future endeavours and acknowledged his contributions to the community. His last day in office is Friday July 15.

A by-election is set for Sept. 6, to fill the vacant councillor position. Nomination packages are available online or at the Municipal Government Building (5012 48 Ave.).

Coun. Kloss has served as a member of council since 2017 and was re-elected in October, 2021. He formally taught in Macao, China from 2011 to 2015 at the Canadian International School of Macao.

“I have loved serving our community as a teacher, councillor, and resident. Working with mayor and council has been a fantastic experience,” said Kloss in a release. “Sylvan Lake is a resilient community that is a premiere destination in Alberta and I know the leadership within the Town and the elected officials will make the Town where Lakers will continue to thrive.”

“Coun. Kloss has made a positive impact on our community during his time on council. He shows up to every meeting with a vision to the future and outside of the box ideas,” said Mayor Megan Hanson. “He will be missed tremendously by our council, but we are all excited for where this next adventure will take him and his family.”

Important dates

Candidate Information Night: July 21, 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Interested candidates can speak with current council members and the Returning Officer to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of council prior to filing nomination papers.

Nomination Period Opens: July 16

Nomination Deadline: August 9, 12:00 PM

Candidate Forum: August 31, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Advance Polls Open: September 2 & September 3, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Election Night: September 6, 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

More details can be found on the Town’s Election page

sylvanlake