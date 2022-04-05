Sylvan Lake curling season ends with a four-day cashspiel

Curlers from across central Alberta attend the event

From left, Robyn Davidson, James Kalin, Steve Pederson and Dylan Hoar participate in the Open Cash Bonspiel. Submitted photo

Over 24 teams from across central Alberta attended a four-day open cash bonspiel conducted by the Sylvan Lake Curling Club between March 17 and March 20.

“It is a great way to end the curling season as a club: curling against teams from other communities and having fun the entire weekend,” said curling coordinator Crystal Koller.

The bonspiel was made a success with support from volunteers and sponsors.

Teams varied in skills level from beginners to competitive curlers. All teams curled at least three games followed by a roast beef banquet.

“Everyone had so much fun and are looking forward to attending it again next year,” said Koller.

The curling season officially ended March 25.

“Considering there were a few uncertainties about the 2021 curling season the club had a successful year out on the ice. Many people tried curling for the first time and joined our club.”

Koller hopes to kick start the 2022 curling season with a free try-it event for ages 10 and over on Oct. 1.

Follow the Sylvan Lake Curling Club Facebook page for further information and updates.