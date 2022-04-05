Sylvan Lake curling season ends with a four-day cashspiel

Over 24 teams from across central Alberta attended a four-day open cash bonspiel conducted by the Sylvan Lake Curling Club between March 17 and March 20.
“It is a great way to end the curling season as a club: curling against teams from other communities and having fun the entire weekend,” said curling coordinator Crystal Koller.
The bonspiel was made a success with support from volunteers and sponsors.
Teams varied in skills level from beginners to competitive curlers. All teams curled at least three games followed by a roast beef banquet.
“Everyone had so much fun and are looking forward to attending it again next year,” said Koller.
The curling season officially ended March 25.
“Considering there were a few uncertainties about the 2021 curling season the club had a successful year out on the ice. Many people tried curling for the first time and joined our club.”
Koller hopes to kick start the 2022 curling season with a free try-it event for ages 10 and over on Oct. 1.
Follow the Sylvan Lake Curling Club Facebook page for further information and updates.