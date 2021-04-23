Sylvan Lake doctor formerly accused of child sex crimes can practise again

Dr. Fred Janke who had practised in Sylvan Lake for more than 30 years, voluntarily withdrew from practising in June 2018 after he was arrested following an investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team. File photo by Advocate staff

Doctor formerly accused of child sex crimes can practise again

A Sylvan Lake doctor whose child pornography charges were dropped by Crown prosecutors last year will be allowed to practise again under certain conditions.

Last November, Crown prosecutors stayed charges against Dr. Fred Janke, of making arrangements to commit sexual offences against a child, making child pornography and distribution of child pornography. Staying a charge means the prosecution has been suspended.

Alberta Justice and the Solicitor General said at the time charges were stayed by prosecutors because there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction.

Janke, who had practised in Sylvan Lake for more than 30 years, voluntarily withdrew from practising in June 2018 after he was arrested after an investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team.

After the Crown prosecutor decided not to pursue the case, Janke, then-64, requested that the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) reinstate his permit to practise, which was conditionally granted.

“With the criminal charges now being stayed, CPSA’s internal investigation can resume, and a chaperone condition has been placed on Dr. Janke’s practice permit until our process has concluded,” says CPSA registrar Scott McLeod in a Thursday statement.

The chaperone condition, which takes effect on Monday, restricts Janke from seeing patients under the age of 18, with or without a parent or guardian, unless a chaperone is present.

“As Alberta’s medical regulator, our first priority is to protect the public, and we take matters such as these very seriously,” says McLeod.

The college regulates all physicians and surgeons in the province. The organization issues practice permits to doctors who meet educational and training criteria and investigates and resolves physician-related complaints. Its goal is to hold doctors to ethical and medical practice standards.

The association also ensures the safety and quality of medical and diagnostic testing services.

Crown prosecutors can re-activate a case where charges are stayed within a year, but that is rare.



