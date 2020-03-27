Sylvan Lake Dog Park closed to encourage social distancing

As of 6 a.m. on March 27 the dog park and west end recycling station are closed to the public.

In a continued effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Town of Sylvan Lake has closed the dog park and west end recycling station.

As of 6 a.m. on March 27, the dog park and recycling station have been closed to the public.

The parking lot accessing the park and recycling station has been closed off.

These closures are to help further the promotion of social and personal distancing.

Not following social distancing practices can lead to a hefty fine, the Province announced this week.

The closure of the park follows on the footsteps of the closures of playground equipment set up as well as all municipal buildings.

To protect yourself and others:

• keep at least 6 feet/1.8 metres (the length of a bicycle) from others when going out for groceries, medical trips and other essential needs

• limit the number of times you leave your home for errands

• try to shop at less busy times

• order online to have groceries or other items delivered if possible

• go for a walk in your neighbourhood or park while maintaining distance from others

• avoid overcrowding in elevators or other enclosed spaces

• follow Alberta’s mandatory restrictions on mass gatherings

• wash or sanitize your hands after touching communal surfaces

Sylvan Lake Dog Park closed to encourage social distancing

As of 6 a.m. on March 27 the dog park and west end recycling station are closed to the public.

