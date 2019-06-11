Sylvan Lake expanding charcoal ban in town parks

An amendment to the fire bylaw will see other items banned, as they could cause a similar problem

Sylvan Lake is expanding on the recent ban on charcoal barbecues in Town parks.

Fire Chief Cliff Brausen proposed the first reading of an amendment to the fire bylaw to Council Monday night which will see the charcoal ban expanded.

The amended bylaw, which saw its first reading at the regular meeting of Council on June 10, will expand on the charcoal ban to include the use of solid fuels such as wood, compressed wood and fire logs, in Town-run parks.

Brausen says this is to “side step” those looking to get around the charcoal ban.

“When we looked at [the charcoal ban] we started to ask if we are opening up the door to another issue,” Brausen said.

According to Brausen, the expanded list includes items he felt would be substituted for charcoal briquettes.

This could lead to the potential of hot coals and ash being dumped into bushes regardless of the charcoal ban, he said.

The ban on charcoal and solid fuels does not extend to one’s home. Unless Sylvan Lake is under a fire ban, charcoal and solid fuels is acceptable on private properties in the proper receptacles, Brausen said.

Brausen also recommended changing the wording of the bylaw to state the ban also includes green spaces.

He continued to say the Sylvan Lake Fire Department plans to rewrite the Fire Bylaw this year. This is because there will be a new bylaw specifically addressing fireworks, as per new fire code regulations.

“The old fire code didn’t have any provisions for fireworks, but the new one does. So to better meet the code, we are planning to write a bylaw specifically for fireworks,” Brausen said.

The new fire bylaw planned by the fire department will also include provisions for the fire pits located on the pier, in Centennial Park and those proposed for Pogadl Park.

According to Brausen the bylaw will include parameters for the fire pits as well as use during special events.

Second and third reading of the amended bylaw are expected to come back to Council at the next meeting.