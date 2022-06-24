Sylvan Lake expected to house a new YEDI business school campus

The academic programs are planned to be offered tuition-free

A federal grant will allow additional space and improved functionality to bring new attractions to the downtown core in Sylvan Lake and enable year-round events. (Photo via Town of Sylvan Lake Facebook)

Sylvan Lake might soon be the official new site of a master’s level business school campus facility.

The York Entrepreneurship Development Institute (YEDI) has begun the process of seeking accreditation for a new campus facility to be established in town.

The programs would focus on providing entrepreneurs and business professionals a chance to upgrade their skills to attract investors and successfully operate in today’s competitive business ecosystem.

YEDI is on a mission to make high-level academic education accessible to Canadian entrepreneurs by offering its programs tuition-free.

“I want to thank local MLA Devin Dreeshen for reaching out to us to promote Sylvan Lake, and selling us on the town as a new home for our Alberta campus. After touring the town, we think Sylvan Lake will be a great fit for us and our students,” said CEO Marat Ressin.

YEDI is a registered charitable organization whose mission is to educate, inspire, and nurture entrepreneurs and not-for-profit leaders with unrivalled programs, resources and mentorship.

Founded in 2013, YEDI operates facilities in Vaughan and Toronto, Ontario and in Modiin, Israel and works in partnership with universities and organizations around the world.