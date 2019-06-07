Sylvan Lake fire ban lifted

The fire ban for the Town of Sylvan Lake was lifted Friday morning

The fire ban for the Town of Sylvan Lake has officially been lifted.

Residents and visitors are once again allowed to use incinerators, camp stoves, charcoal barbecues, camp fires and chimeneas – Mexican potbellied stoves.

The lift came into effect as of 10:15 a.m. June 7 after a morning of rainfall.

The fire ban had been in place since the afternoon of May 31.

More information on fire bans within the province can be found at albertafirebans.ca.

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs

kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter