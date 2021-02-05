Sylvan Lake Fire Department respond to fire call

The fire department responded quickly to a chimney fire towards the end of January

Sylvan Lake Fire Department responded to a chimney fire on Meadowview Close on Jan. 20. (Photo Courtesy of Trent Petrich)

Sylvan Lake Fire Department responded to a call on Meadowview Close towards the end of January.

Around 7 p.m. on Jan. 20, a chimney fire occurred at a residence in Sylvan Lake. Trent Petrich, a neighbour witnessed what he at first thought was water pouring down the side of the house, but came to quickly realize it was steam.

The fire department was dispatched and responded within five minutes. The fire crew was on the scene for roughly an hour.

No one was hurt during the incident, and the house was not lost. The family was allowed to returned to their house, which did suffer some smoke damage, after the fire department ensured the fire was put out.

“They were really grateful and impressed by how quickly the fire department responded,” Petrich said.