The Sylvan Lake Food Bank with fully stocked shelves. File Photo

Sylvan Lake Food Bank low on key essentials

Food donations can be made through bins located at grocery stores in Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake Food Bank is running low on key staples for the hampers they give out to clients each week.

Food donations to the Food Bank can be made by dropping items into the bins at Sobeys, No Frills and Walmart in Sylvan Lake. There is also a box outside the Food Bank where donations can be dropped off on Wednesday mornings.

Volunteers at the food bank say they are low on canned items such as fish, meats, evaporated milk, vegetables, stews, soups, fruits and brown beans.

Non-perishable items such as cereal, Sidekicks, oatmeal, rice, tea, coffee, one-litre juice, pancake mix, syrup, crackers and cookies are also in high demand.

“Donations of other non-perishables are always appreciated as well,” a release from the Food Bank states.

With concern over COVID-19 rising, the volunteers at the Food Bank have begun social distancing themselves, in an effort to protect themselves and the clients who use the service.

While social distancing is being practiced, regular operations of the Sylvan Lake Food Bank will continue. However, the volunteers are not allowing others into the building.

“Clients can no longer enter the building, and we have additional cleaning protocols in place.”

At this time, the Food Bank is not seeking additional volunteers. In fact, the number of people in the building at any time has been limited to help protect all involved.

“We would ask that if possible you don’t leave messages on our voicemail for offers to volunteer or donate. We are trying to keep our line and voicemail open for clients ordering food hampers,” the release said.

“This will help keep the volumes of messages we have to deal with down primarily clients trying to get through.”

The Food Bank is still accepting monetary donations as well.

Any monetary donations can be made by e-transfer to 4607slfoodbank@gmail.com or by mailing a cheque to 4607 47 Ave, Sylvan Lake, AB T4S 1N9.

“Thank you to our community for your continued overwhelming support of our local food bank, we can’t do this without you!”

Coronavirus

