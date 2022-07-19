Sylvan Lake football player exceeds fundraising goal for Team Canada trip

By Carlie Sanderson

For Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake Defensive Back (DB) Baylie Kennedy is headed for Finland on July 21 to play for Team Canada. With the cost of the trip being fairly expensive, businesses, friends and family have stepped forward to help cover the costs.

Kennedy’s original goal was to raise around $2,000, but she’s been able to collect over $4,000.

“The community has been great about helping out,” she said.

One of the businesses who donated is Lodge 43, who runs their donation through what they call Burger of the Month.

“We’re always on social media, talking with our staff and any patrons coming in just looking for spots in the community that we can help out, not only financially but also just to help bring awareness to things going on,” said Heather Jones, who owns the business with her husband Trevor Scott.

The couple have known Kennedy for a few months and thought they would help her out with her trip.

They’ve been running Burger of the Month since January of 2020 and have been doing what Jones says is more of a sandwich for the month of July. This is composed of a grilled chicken breast with apple bacon jam and brie on toasted rye bread.

“It’s selling very well. We donate $2 from every burger sold,” she said.

They also pair the donation with the recycling money for all of their recycled cans for the month they do the burger, which comes out to an extra few hundred dollars.

Jones said they’ve got the next four months booked up with events they are supporting.

“We’re always just watching where there’s a need.”

The donations for Kennedy’s trip will go towards covering accommodations and the gear she will need to play.

The rest of the money will go towards other things that she may need that aren’t covered.

Kennedy will be in Finland for three weeks and is excited for the experience.

“I think about back to when I first started playing to how I’m doing now and I just think it’s super exciting to represent my country,” she said.

Kennedy is headed down with one of the coaches, who used to be her head coach on the Edmonton Storm football team, before stepping down. He is now a coach for Team Canada and is based in Edmonton.

Kennedy’s family will head down to watch her in the last week when all the games are taking place against the other countries.