Sylvan Lake Garage Sale expands to Thrift Store

The Sylvan Lake Thrift Store welcomed dozens of shoppers April 19, with as many as 30 people checking out the unique finds within the first 20 minutes of the doors swinging open.

The building, located at 5026 50 Street, was a medical clinic about a decade ago but has recently been leased by the Sylvan Lake and Area Community Partners Association.

Garage sales that ran from May to December will now operate five days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. year-round.

“I love it. I think it was about time we had another shop for second-hand items in Sylvan Lake,” town resident Crystal Kerekes said.

The store will run on a “pay what you can” policy, with suggested prices for brand new items, with the additional goal of encouraging environmental sustainability and reusing items.

“People can buy items for cents on the dollar for what they would normally pay,” association chair Michael Williams said.

Funds raised from product sales will cover store expenses and offer additional revenue to other Community Partners programs, which include: coats for kids and families, infant toddler food bank, personal hygiene bags and annual Christmas dinner.

Last year, over 12,000 individuals accessed community services, with about 10,000 relying on the garage sale alone.

Clients are able to shop with dignity in a professional store setting, Williams said.

Walmart donated clothing items for the store opening – an initiative the association hopes to continue.

The store welcomes donations of gently used clothes, books and household and baby items. Donations can be dropped off on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the back door of the Thrift Store.